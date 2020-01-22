Radian Group sheds Clayton Services

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) sells Clayton Services LLC to Covius Holdings.

Clayton Services, acquired by Radian as part of Clayton Holdings, provides loan acquisition, RMBS securitization and distressed asset reviews and servicer and loan surveillance services.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Radian doesn't expect the sale to have a material net impact on its future financial results but expects to record a Q4 2019 pretax, non-cash impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets of ~$18.5M.

~550 employees supporting Clayton Services will join Covius.