Wells upgrades Bausch Health in premarket analyst action

ArTara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) initiated with Buy rating at Ladenburg Thalmann.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) initiated with Market Perform rating and $22 (47% upside) price target at JMP Securities.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) initiated with Buy rating and $6 (186% upside) at Craig-Hallum. Shares up 4% premarket.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) initiated with Neutral rating and $44 (flat) price target at Citigroup.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) initiated with Neutral rating and $341 (1% upside) price target at Credit Suisse.

Trulieve Cannabis (TRUL CN) initiated with Buy rating and C$21 (49% upside) price target at Echelon Wealth. Shares (OTCPK:TCNNF) unchanged premarket in U.S.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC CN) upgraded to Equal Weight with a C$41.85 (8% upside) price target at Wells Fargo. Shares in U.S. (NYSE:BHC) unchanged premarket.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $198 (3% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.