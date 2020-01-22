Western Union gains access to mobile wallets across Africa

Western Union (NYSE:WU) says it struck a deal with Bharti Airtel to launch real-time payments soon into millions of Airtel Payments Bank accounts in India and mobile wallets across 14 countries in Africa.

The company says its collaboration with Airtel Payments Bank in India will offer another channel for real-time cross-border money movement into India.

The collaboration with Airtel Africa will enable more than 15M Airtel Money mobile wallet users in Nigeria, Uganda, Gabon, Tanzania, Zambia, DRC, Malawi, Madagascar, Kenya, Congo, Niger, Tchad, Rwanda and Seychelles to simply route any money transfer received from across the world into their wallets.

