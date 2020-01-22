JNJ EPS up 34% in Q4

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q4 results: Revenues: $20,747M (+1.7%); Consumer: $3,567M (+0.9%); Pharmaceutical: $10,548M (+3.5%); Medical Devices: $6,632M (-0.5%).
Net Income: $4,010M (+31.8%); EPS: $1.50 (+33.9%); non-GAAP Net Income: $5,027M (-6.4%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.88 (-4.6%).
Key Product Sales: Remicade: $1,035M (-16.4%); Simponi/Simponi Aria: $515M (+6.6%); Stelara: $1,700M (+17.7%); Tremfya: $270M (+53.9%); Darzalex: $830M (+42.1%); Xarelto: $609M (+0.4%); Zytiga: $677M (-13.8%); Imbruvica: $875M (+24.5%); Velcade: $115M (-54.6%); Invega Sustennn/Xeplion/Trinza/Trevicta: $871M (+14.2%); Edurant/rilpivirine: $222M (+15.2%); Prezista/Prezcobix/Rezolsta/Symtuza: $544M (+9.9%); Procrit/Eprex: $183M (-17.0%); Opsumit: $326M (+1.0%); Uptravi: $208M (+14.8%); Invokana/Invokamet: $177M (-22.2%).
2020 Guidance: Revenues: $85.4B - 86.2B; Non-GAAP EPS: $8.95 - 9.10.
Shares are down 1% premarket.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on JNJ