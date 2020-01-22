Fifth Third Bancorp Q4 EPS ex-items falls short of consensus

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Q4 adjusted EPS of 68 cents falls short of the consensus estimate of 73 cents and falls from 71 cents in Q3 and increases from 65 cents in Q4 2018.

Q4 net interest income (FTE) of $1.23B slips from $1.25B in Q3 and rises from $1.09B in the year-ago quarter.

Tangible book value per share of $21.13 at Dec. 31, 2019 increases from $21.06 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Q4 average portfolio loans and leases of $109.8B compares with $109.5B in Q3 and $94.8B in Q4 2018; average deposits of $126.1B vs. $125.2B in Q3 and $107.5B in Q4 2018.

Q4 net charge-off ratio of 0.41% increases from 0.36% in Q3 and 0.35% in Q4 2018.

Q4 adjusted net interest margin of 3.22% vs. 3.25% in Q3 and 3.29% in the year-ago quarter.

2020 outlook: Sees Q1 total loans and leases relatively stable vs Q4 2019 and up ~4% for the year.

Sees Q1 adjusted NIM up 1-2 bps from Q4 2019; sees full-year 2020 adjusted NIM ~3.25%.

