FuelCell launches new strategy as shares fall 11%

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders in Q4 was $(0.23), compared to $(2.31) a year ago.

Revenue of $11M represents a 38% decrease Y/Y and reflects the company's previous decision to de-emphasize Product sales to focus on utility scale Power Purchase Agreement opportunities, and grow its generation portfolio.

Product sales totaled $0.5M for the quarter, a decline of 95% when compared to product sales of $9.4M in the comparable quarter.

"In 2019, we largely completed the restructuring necessary to support our new business strategy," said CEO Jason Few. "We are embarking on a new 'Powerhouse' business strategy focused on strengthening our operations and industry positioning to enable the delivery of sustained profitable growth to benefit all of our stakeholders."

FCEL -11.4% premarket

Q4 results