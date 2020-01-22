Akcea antisense candidate successful in mid-stage hypertriglyceridemia study

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) and majority owner Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) announce positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating antisense drug AKCEA-APOCIII-L Rx in patients with elevated triglycerides in their blood who are at risk for or have established cardiovascular disease (CVD).

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant lowering of serum triglycerides from baseline at month 6 compared to placebo. More than 90% of the participants in the highest dose (50 mg) arm achieved serum triglycerides of 150 mg/dL or less (threshold for normal range) versus less than 5% in the control group. Mean triglyceride levels at baseline were 285 mg/dL.

Statistically significant increases in high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ("good" cholesterol) versus placebo were observed at all dose levels.

The safety and tolerability profile was favorable. The most common treatment-related adverse event was injection site reactions, mostly mild and occurred primarily in the weekly dose group.

The discontinuation rate was similar between the treatment and placebo groups. About 85% of patients completed treatment.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has the option to acquire the rights after the study is completed under a January 2017 agreement. If it opts in, it will be responsible for Phase 3 studies, global development and co-commercialization activities.

AKCA, IONS and NVS are up 18% , 3% and 1% , respectively, premarket.

Update: Last month, Novartis elected not to exercise its option.