Equinor faces legal challenge in Great Australian Bight drilling plans

The Wilderness Society has started legal action in the Federal Court of Australia to challenge the environmental approval granted by the country's offshore regulator to Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) to begin oil drilling in the Great Australian Bight.

The conservation group's South Australian director says Equinor had refused to formally consult affected groups as required, effectively dismissing the concerns of environment groups, Indigenous peoples with cultural values threatened by offshore drilling and more than 20 local governments.

The regulator last month conditionally approved Equinor's plan for the ultra-deepwater Stromlo-1 exploration well located in the Bight; the company needs two more approvals before drilling activity can begin.