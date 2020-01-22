Coronavirus vaccine prospects boost Moderna premarket, up 6%

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) perks up 6% premarket on light volume on the heels of the news of a coronavirus outbreak in China (SARS 2.0, so to speak). Investors perceive that it may be a player in developing a vaccine considering that it is developing the same for CMV, RSV, hMPV/PIV3, Zika and influenza H7N9.

Yesterday's top mover, NanoViricides (NYSEMKT:NNVC), is down 54% premarket in reaction to its stock offering while Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is down 16% and ImmunCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is down 7% . On the plus side, Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is up 15% , Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) up 1% , BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) up 2% and Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) up 1% .