Ally Financial +2.0% as Q4 earnings, revenue beat

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) gains 2.0% i n premarket trading after Q4 adjusted EPS of 95 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 93 cents.

Compares with $1.01 in Q3 and 92 cents in Q4 2018.

Q4 adjusted total net revenue of $1.66B beats the consensus estimate of $1.58B and increased from $1.62B in Q3 and $1.56B in Q4 2018.

Q4 Automotive Finance pretax income of $401M increases from $335M in Q4 2018; consumer auto originations of $8.1B fall $0.1B from the year-ago quarter.

Q4 Insurance core pretax income of $86 vs. $78 in Q4 2018.

Q4 Corporate Finance pretax income of $50M rises from $21M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 Mortgage Finance pretax income of $2M falls from $15M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 provision for loan losses $276M vs. $266M a year earlier.

Q4 adjusted tangible book value per share of $35.1 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $34.7 at Q3-end.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

