Vertical Research sees 'disaster' quarter for Boeing

"While yet another push out in the estimated return to service of the MAX is bad enough, the ramifications of this have yet to reverberate," analysts Robert Stallard and Karl Oehlschlaeger wrote in a note.

"From a Boeing (NYSE:BA) perspective, this means over a year without deliveries of its most profitable product line, while customer compensation costs are likely to be higher than previously thought. As we noted in our 4Q19 earnings preview, we are expecting Boeing's up-coming results to be 'an absolute disaster,' and that now looks guaranteed."

The analysts also lowered their PT on the stock to $294 from $388 and cut forecasts for 2019 to 2022.