Analysts positive on Netflix

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) trades higher as investors focus on the streamer's global growth numbers and strong membership viewing trend in the U.S. Analysts are for the most part positive on the Netflix report.

Nomura (Neutral rating): "We believe these results and the outlook give both bulls and bears plenty to noodle on to start the year, and with continued launches of complementary/competing products throughout 2020, we expect volatility in the company’s subscriber numbers relative to expectations as a result."

JPMorgan (Overweight): "We had expected price-related churn to subside more in 4Q, & though it’s still modest, we believe it has a somewhat longer tail than following other price changes given the larger overall % increase & 1st-ever bump in the 1-stream Basic plan. NFLX also acknowledged some early impact on retention from Disney+ in the US."

Bank of America (Buy): "We expect NFLX will look increasingly dominant overseas exiting ’20 and still see NFLX as best positioned to outperform among FANG. We think cautious sentiment on NFLX spurred by competition creates an opportunity amid what we see as a strong ‘20 content/product pipeline and upside to current ests. Our expectation is for concerns to cool exiting ’20 as NFLX’s ongoing double digit growth in content spend increasingly differentiates it from competition both overseas and in the US."

Price target changes on NFLX: Deutsche Bank to $400 from $395, Bernstein to $423 from $415, Goldman Sachs to $430 from $450, Cowen to $410 from $415.

Shares of Netflix are up 1.70% premarket to $343.86.

Previously: Netflix -2% after U.S. subscriber miss (Jan. 21)