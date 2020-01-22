Antofagasta reports record full-year copper production

Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) says it produced a record amount of copper in 2019, but output fell 6% in Q4 due to supply and transportation disruptions because of civil unrest in Chile.

The Chilean miner produced 770K metric tons of copper in 2019, 6% above 725.3K mt in 2018, benefiting from higher production at its Los Pelambres, Centinela and Zaldivar mines, but Q4 copper output slipped to 185.5K mt.

In addition to disruption of fuel deliveries to its flagship Los Pelambres mine, Antofagasta says Q4 output was hurt by planned lower grades, maintenance at Centinela and a labor strike at the Antucoya project; Los Pelambres accounts for nearly half of the company's total copper production.

Full-year gold production jumped 34% Y/Y to 282.3K oz., but Q4 output fell 28% to 55.6K oz., due to lower grades at Centinela.

For 2020, Antofagasta reiterates production targets of 725K-755K mt of copper and 180K-200K oz. of gold.