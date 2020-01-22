Northern Trust Q4 net income hurt by charges

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Q4 net income of $371.1M, or $1.70 per share, includes a $20.8M pretax charge related to its decision to sell substantially all of its lease portfolio and a pretax charge of $6.8M for software disposition.

Q4 net interest income (FTE) of $430.5M increased 1% vs. Q3 and was roughly flat vs. Q4 2018; net interest margin (FTE) of 1.59% slipped from 1.61% in Q3 and increased from 1.52% in Q4 2018.

Q4 total revenue (FTE) of $1.56B rose 1Q Q/Q and 3% Y/Y; beats consensus of $1.55B.

Assets under custody/administration of $12.05T at Dec. 31, 2019 rose 4% from Q3-end and 19% from a year ago.

Assets under custody of $9.23T at Q4-end, increased by 5% from Q3-end and 22% from a year earlier.

Assets under management of $1.23T increased 2% during the quarter and 15% from a year earlier.

