Sierra Oncology to reverse split shares 1:40; down 16% premarket

Nano cap Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) slumps 16% premarket on increased volume in reaction to its planned 1:40 reverse split of its common stock effective after the close today. Post-split trading will commence tomorrow, January 23, at the open.

After the reverse split, its Series A convertible voting preferred stock will be converted into common shares.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) will receive ~725K common shares and a warrant to purchase the same number of shares in consideration for amending the royalty rates and milestones in the asset purchase agreement for lead drug momelotinib.