Sierra Oncology to reverse split shares 1:40; down 16% premarket

Nano cap Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) slumps 16% premarket on increased volume in reaction to its planned 1:40 reverse split of its common stock effective after the close today. Post-split trading will commence tomorrow, January 23, at the open.
After the reverse split, its Series A convertible voting preferred stock will be converted into common shares.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) will receive ~725K common shares and a warrant to purchase the same number of shares in consideration for amending the royalty rates and milestones in the asset purchase agreement for lead drug momelotinib.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on SRRA