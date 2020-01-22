BMO Financial acquires Clearpool to add to electronic trading platform

BMO Financial Group (NYSE:BMO) agrees to buy Clearpool Group, a New York-based provider of electronic trading solutions and an independent agency broker-dealer operating in the U.S. and Canada.

Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.

The acquisition brings BMO a cloud-based electronic trading platform with visual data analytics and customizable algorithmic strategies.

On closing, Clearpool will be a separate broker-dealer with information barriers to secure clients' confidential information.

Clearpool "gives us access to leading next-gen trading technology and a broker-dealer client base," said BMO Capital Markets CEO Dan Barclay.