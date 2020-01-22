Coronavirus case in Macau just ahead of Chinese New Year

Macau authorities confirmed the region's first case of coronavirus from a visitor from mainland China.

The businesswoman showed no signs of being a so-called "super spreader" of the Wuhan virus.

Casinos in Macau are using temperature screening machines at all entrances and all employees are wearing surgical masks in measures aimed at preventing an outbreak.

What to watch: Luxury hotels in Macau are nearly sold out for the upcoming Chinese New Year. It's unclear if the virus will dramatically impact traffic for the holiday period.

