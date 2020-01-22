Prologis 2020 guidance beats consensus

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) sees 2020 core FFO per share at $3.67-$3.75, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $3.66.
Expects cash same-store net operating income growth (Prologis share) of 4.25%-5.25% and year-end occupancy of 96%-97%.
Prologis rises 1.7% in premarket trading.
Q4 core FFO per share of 84 cents matches consensus estimate and increased from 80 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Q4 total revenue of $826M crushes the consensus estimate of $727.3M and rose from $807M in the year-ago quarter.
Rental and other revenue of $728M rose from $681M a year ago.
Strategic capital revenue of $98M slipped from $126M a year ago; recognized promote revenue of $26M vs. $51M a year earlier.
Prologis share of Q4 cash same-store NOI increased 4.6% vs. 4.5% in Q4 2018; cash rent change of 15% accelerated from 10.8% in the year-earlier quarter.
