Prologis 2020 guidance beats consensus

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) sees 2020 core FFO per share at $3.67-$3.75, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $3.66.

Expects cash same-store net operating income growth (Prologis share) of 4.25%-5.25% and year-end occupancy of 96%-97%.

Prologis rises 1.7% in premarket trading.

Q4 core FFO per share of 84 cents matches consensus estimate and increased from 80 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $826M crushes the consensus estimate of $727.3M and rose from $807M in the year-ago quarter.