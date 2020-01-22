General Mills looks to boost organic sales

Credit Suisse updates on General Mills (NYSE:GIS) after meeting with management.

"General Mills emphasized that it remains committed to reinvesting more in the back half of FY20 to generate sequentially stronger organic growth. Better-than-expected productivity gains and industry stability have given the company a lot of flexibility for reinvestment," reports back analyst Robert Moskow.

Moskow and team say they find it hard to share GIS management's optimism that the spending will reverse the declines in the struggling yogurt and snacks categories. "Also, we are finding it difficult to quantify the risk posed to the Blue Buffalo pet brand from the FDA’s investigation into the potential link between grain-free pet food and dilated cardiomyopathy," reads the CS note.

The firm keeps a Neutral rating on General Mills and price target of $56.00. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on General Mills is also Neutral.