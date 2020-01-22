B. Riley boosts 2019 guidance, buys back 880K shares

B. Riley (NASDAQ:RILY) expects to report Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $47.5M-$51.5M and net income of $15.0M-$17.0M, driven by investment banking activity and proprietary investment gains.

Also agrees to acquire 880,000 shares of common stock in a block purchase from an existing stockholder in a privately negotiated transaction. Per-share purchase price is $24.4725 for a total price of ~$21.5M.

For full-year 2019, B. Riley expects to report adjusted EBITDA of $205.1M-$209.1M, up from its prior guidance of $150M-$170M.

Expects 2019 net income of $79.5M-$81.5M vs. prior guidance of $45M-$60M.