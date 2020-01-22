Farmer Mac gets a new chair

President Trump names LaJuana S. Wilcher the chair of Federal Agricultural Mortgage's (NYSE:AGM) board.

Lowell L. Junkins, who has served as Farmer Mac's chairman since 2020, will now serve as vice chairman.

Wilcher owns and operates Scuffle Hill Farm in Alvaton, KY, where she raises Angus cattle, grows hay, alfalfa and fescue, and boards horses. She's also a partner at the law firm English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley.

Wilcher has also held positions at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.