Baker Hughes misses forecasts on weak demand for LNG equipment

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) -1.4% pre-market after missing Wall Street estimates for Q4 earnings and revenues, hit by plunging orders in its business that supplies turbines and compressors to liquefied natural gas producers.

The turbomachinery and process solutions unit was one of Baker Hughes' strongest in the earlier quarters of 2019, as U.S. liquefied natural gas developers built a record amount of capacity in hopes of meeting demand from Asia, but Q4 revenues in the unit fell 10% Y/Y and 31% Q/Q to $1.91B.

Q4 total revenues rose 1% Y/Y and 8% Q/Q to $6.35B, while overall orders increased 1% Y/Y but fell 11% Q/Q to $6.94B; revenues in oilfield services - which accounts for roughly half of total sales - added 7% to $3.29B, turbomachinery sales slipped 8% to $1.32B, and oilfield equipment revenue gained 5% to $765M.

Baker Hughes also booked $216M of restructuring charges related to its separation from General Electric, up from $116M in the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, Baker Hughes at least posted a profit, reporting $128M of net income, a 34% drop from 2018, but larger peers Schlumberger and Halliburton reported closing 2019 with respective losses of $10.1B and $1.7B.