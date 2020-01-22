RayJay turns bearish on Ventas

Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes cuts Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to Underperform from Market Perform on the basis that fundamentals in senior housing have worsened more than expected.

Notes pressure from new supply, high labor costs, and a bad flu season are adding to downside risk to 2020 guidance.

Figures that 2020 analyst estimates need to be reduced by 5%, which will weigh on the stock, which already saw a significant decline since late October.

In the past three months, Ventas has dropped 18% vs. the real estate sector median performance of +0.3%.

Hughes prefers medical office building-focused names like Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK).

VTR dips 0.6% in premarket trading.

Quant rating on Ventas is Very Bearish; before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Neutral (2 Very Bullish, 19 Neutral, 2 Very Bearish).