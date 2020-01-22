Vertex Energy's Heartland project to begin after successful pilot test

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) +9.5% pre-market after saying it closed Phase 2 of its planned joint venture partnership with Tensile Capital Management to develop the company's Heartland base oil refinery in Ohio.

Vertex says a pilot test of the refinery validated the company's process that creates high purity base oil from used motor oil feedstock.

In exchange for a 65% stake in the JV, Tensile has agreed to purchase $13.5M of HSPV interests from Vertex in exchange for a $13.5M cash infusion to Vertex's balance sheet, and invest $7.5M of cash in HSPV at closing, with the option to deploy another $7M into the HSPV.