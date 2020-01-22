UN calls for investigation into Bezos phone hack

The UN calls for an immediate investigation into the possible role Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the phone hacking of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos in 2018.

UN statement: "The information we have received suggests the possible involvement of the Crown Prince in surveillance of Mr. Bezos, in an effort to influence, if not silence, The Washington Post’s reporting on Saudi Arabia."

The statement continues, saying that the US and other relevant authorities should investigate the "continuous, multi-year, direct and personal involvement of the Crown Prince in efforts to target perceived opponents."

The Saudi embassy in Washington calls the allegations "absurd."

