Piper Sandler sees MercadoLibre running to new high

MercadoLibre (MELI +0.9% ) is on watch after Piper Sandler increases its price target to $760 from $675.

Analyst Michael Olson points to upside with the retailer's key metrics.

"We remain confident in the company's ability to drive growth, and eventually opex leverage, from investments in payments and logistics. Specifically, we are optimistic regarding overall top-line trends and, while the payments business will remain in 'investment mode' for the foreseeable future, the company may be getting closer to 'leverage mode' on marketplace investments."

Piper Sandler's price target of $760 on Overweight-rated MercadoLibre is based on a 9X multiple of EV/FY21 revenue estimate.

The average sell-side price target on MELI is $664.26 and the 52-week high is $698.98.