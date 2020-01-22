Cboe Market Close gets greenlight from SEC

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE +1.4% ) gets final approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to introduce Cboe Market Close (CMC) on the company's BZX Exchange.

CMC is a new end-of-day match process for non-Cboe listed securities, and is planned for launch in early 2020.

It was created to be a competitively priced, on-exchange alternative to participating in primary market closing auctions.

Closing auctions, which currently take place on the primary listing markets at the end of each trading day, determine the official end-of-day prices for thousands of listed U.S. securities.

In recent years, both closing auction volumes and fees have continued to rise significantly, leading to a growing portion of trading becoming increasingly expensive for market participants, Cboe said.

Under the model, market participants will have the choice to route Market-On-Close (MOC) orders to CMC on Cboe's BZX Exchange, where they are pre-matched with other MOC orders at 3:35 p.m. ET. The trades are then executed when the primary exchange closing price is published, saving participants from paying closing auction fees on orders that are not price forming.

The timing of the CMC match allows any unmatched MOC orders to be sent to the primary exchanges' closing auctions.