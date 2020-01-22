Burberry -4% on China anxiety

Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) slides as investor concerns over Hong Kong outweigh the retailer's Q3 retail comparable sales beat (+3% vs. +2% estimated).

Protests in Hong Kong were a drag on Burberry's sales in China during the quarter and the first case of the Wuhan virus in the city reported this week creates a new concern.

Burberry's update on China: "We maintained our focus on inspiring Chinese consumers. At the end of December we launched our Lunar New Year campaign which has generated a strong early consumer response. In addition, preparations are underway to take our Autumn/Winter 2020 runway show to Shanghai in April and open our first social retail store in Shenzhen, in partnership with Tencent, in the first half of next financial year."