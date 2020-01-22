Burberry -4% on China anxiety

Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) slides as investor concerns over Hong Kong outweigh the retailer's Q3 retail comparable sales beat (+3% vs. +2% estimated).
Protests in Hong Kong were a drag on Burberry's sales in China during the quarter and the first case of the Wuhan virus in the city reported this week creates a new concern.
Burberry's update on China: "We maintained our focus on inspiring Chinese consumers. At the end of December we launched our Lunar New Year campaign which has generated a strong early consumer response. In addition, preparations are underway to take our Autumn/Winter 2020 runway show to Shanghai in April and open our first social retail store in Shenzhen, in partnership with Tencent, in the first half of next financial year."
Shares of Burberry are down 4.05% in London trading.
