FB Financial and Franklin Financial Network to combine in a cash and stock deal

Franklin Financial Network jumps (FSB +10.2% ) as the company agrees to merge with FB Financial (FBK -2.4% )

Each Franklin shareholder will receive 0.9650 FBK shares and $2.00 in cash with implied transaction value of ~$611M in the aggregate or $39.44/share.

The transaction is expected to be ~10% accretive to FB Financial’s diluted EPS, and close in Q3 2020

The combination significantly enhances FirstBank’s operations in the Nashville MSA; pro forma for the transaction, FirstBank’s deposit market share will be #6 in the Nashville MSA, #1 in Williamson County and #2 in Rutherford County.