Stocks open with new record highs, led by tech

Stocks open with broad gains, including new record highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, amid easing fears about coronavirus and positive earnings results; Dow +0.3% , S&P +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.6% .

Investors appear have a high degree of confidence in the Chinese government's ability to contain the virus, says James Athey, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

"The global macroeconomic impact of this virus in Asia, based on what we know now, is likely to be very small," Athey says.

European markets trade slightly lower, however, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% , France's CAC -0.2% and Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's +0.7% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.3% .

In the U.S., IBM +4.5% following quarterly results that beat analyst forecasts, and the company issued 2020 earnings guidance that topped estimates.

Information technology ( +0.8% ) leads the S&P industry sectors, followed by communication services ( +0.4% ), while energy ( -0.5% ) is the only sector currently in the red, as WTI crude oil -2.1% to $57.19/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield up a basis point to 1.53% and the 10-year yield unchanged at 1.77%; U.S. Dollar Index is flat at 97.51.

Still ahead: December existing home sales