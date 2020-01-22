Xinyuan Real Estate adopts $50M bond repurchase program

Xinyuan Real Estate's (XIN +0.3% ) board approves a new bond repurchase program of up to $50M.

Bonds will be selected for repurchase at the company's discretion, based on price, timing and other considerations. Repurchases under this program will be made through a combination of open market and privately negotiated transactions.

The new authorization is valid through Dec. 31, 2021 and replaces the prior program that expired on Dec. 31, 2019.

"This new repurchase program demonstrates the board's confidence in our business model, our strong financial position and the sustainability of our free cash flow," said Yong Zhang, chairman of Xinyuan.