Neurotrope jumps 113% on "positive" data on lead drug

Thinly traded nano cap Neurotrope (NTRP +113.1% ) rallies on a healthy 57x surge in volume in reaction to data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate Bryostatin-1 in patients with moderately severe-to-severe Alzheimer's disease (AD) who are not on memantine (Namenda).

The company says there was a "significant" imbalance in the baseline Severe Impairment Battery (SIB) scores between the treatment and placebo groups that it says was due to chance (primary endpoint).

As a result, a post-hoc analysis was done using paired data for individual participants, each serving as his/her own control. On this basis, there was a statistically significant treatment effect as measured by the improvement from baseline at week 13 in SIB score. The control group, however, also showed a statistically significant improvement in SIB score at week 13.

There was no statistically valid treatment effect observed in either arm as measured by a scale called MMSE-2, a secondary endpoint.

The company plans to meet with the FDA to review the "totality" of clinical data on Bryostatin-1 (two Phase 2 trials).