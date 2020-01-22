Oil CEOs at Davos debate tougher carbon cuts - Bloomberg

CEOs of some of the world's biggest oil companies, including Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Total (NYSE:TOT), Saudi Aramco and BP, are discussing the adoption of much more ambitious carbon targets at a closed-door meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Bloomberg reports.

The meeting reportedly showed broad agreement on widening the industry's target to include reductions in emissions from the fuels they sell, not just the greenhouse gases produced by their own operations.

Among major energy companies, only Shell, Total and Repsol have publicly announced they are either targeting or monitoring Scope 3 emissions; BP CEO Bob Dudley, who retires later this year, previously has opposed such a target.