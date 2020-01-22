Wedbush sees Brunswick well positioned for 2020

Wedbush is positive on Brunswick (BC -0.3% ) after checks point to new boat unit sales growth of mid single-digits for Q4.

"We believe that BC exited 2019 in a significantly better inventory position versus a bloated inventory position coming out of 1H," writes analyst James Hardiman.

Hardiman's Q4 EPS estimate on Brunswick is a penny ahead of the consensus estimate. He also sees the company in an even better position to hit 2020 targets that were considered to be a long shot just a few months ago.

Wedbush's $68 price target on Outperform-rated BC is ~13X the 2020 EPS estimate vs. the historic average of 13X to 14X. The average sell-side PT is $67.57.