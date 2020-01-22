Gold Resource achieves record gold production in 2019

Gold Resource (GORO -0.6% ) announces preliminary 2019 production of 40,318 gold ounces and 1,732,604 silver ounces, which met annual gold and silver production target ranges.

As Isabella Pearl mine in Nevada reached commercial production, Gold Resource said it increased its annual gold production by 50% Y/Y

Q4 gold and silver production totaled 7,554 ounces and 417,877 ounces, respectively.

Gold Resource’s 2019 annual production reached 29,435 gold ounces and 1,722,852 silver ounces, within the targeted range.

Annual base metal production included 1,859 tonnes of copper, 9,202 tonnes of lead and 23,683 tonnes of zinc.

The Nevada Mining Unit produced 5,502 gold ounces during Q4 and annual gold production totaled 10,883 ounces.