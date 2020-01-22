ADP +2% as Evercore pivots to bullish

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is up 2% after Evercore ISI throws in the towel and upgrades to Outperform from In Line, its first positive move in more than two years along with a high new target.

The firm's survey of payroll managers points to an expected substantial acceleration in client spending, particularly on the Workforce Now product.

Stronger demands and pricing trends will drive revenue growth in Employer Services, it notes.

It's set a Street-high price target of $212, implying 18% upside.

Sell-side analysts rate it Neutral on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.