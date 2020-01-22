Golden Star says Q4 production rose, full-year output fell

Golden Star Resources (GSS +0.9% ) reports Q4 production rose 4% Q/Q to 52K oz., while full-year output fell 9% Y/Y to 204K oz., which nevertheless came in at the upper end of its 190K-205K oz. revised guidance range.

Golden Star says the Wassa mine in Ghana had a strong end to the year, with Q4 grades of 3.8 g/t rising 33% from Q3, and throughput remaining ahead of plan.

The company guides FY 2020 gold production of 195K-210K oz., in line with 2019 results, at a cash operating cost of $790-$850/oz. and all-in sustaining cost of $1,080-$1,180/oz.

The Wassa mine is expected to produce 155K-165K oz. in 2020 at a cash operating cost of $620-$660/oz. and all-in sustaining costs of $930-$990/oz.

Finally, Golden Star says former Aureus Mining and Berkeley Energia CFO Paul Thomson will join the company as new CFO on Jan. 27.