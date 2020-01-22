BOK Financial -2.2% as Q4 misses, PCL rises

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) dips 2.2% after Q4 EPS of $1.56 misses the average analyst estimate of $1.89; compares with $1.50 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net interest revenue of $270.2M fell from $285.7M in the year-ago quarter; net interest margin of 2.88% fell from 3.01% in Q3 and 3.40% a year ago.

Potential problem loans in the quarter of $160M at Dec. 31, 2019 rose from $143M at Sept. 30, 2019, largely from energy loans, partly offset by a decrease in loans secured by commercial real estate.

Q4 provision for credit losses of $19.0M increased from $12.0M in Q3 and $9.0M in Q4 2018.

Q4 brokerage and trading revenue of $43.8M rose from $28.1M a year earlier.

Q4 transaction card revenue of $22.5M increased from $20.7M.

Q4 fiduciary and asset management revenue of $45.0M vs. $43.7M.

Deposit service charges and fees of $27.3M slipped from $29.4M a year earlier.

Q4 mortgage banking revenue of $25.4B vs. $21.9M a year ago.

