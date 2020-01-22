GM hopes Cruise pays off in the long term

Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy thinks the ultimate winners of the autonomous vehicle marathon are likely to be the larger/well-capitalized players like General Motors (NYSE:GM) subsidiary Cruise.

After taking in the Cruise Origin reveal, Levy reports that the question on costs to scale up AV infrastructure and the timing of commercial deployment are still unanswered.

"GM's largely go-it alone approach to addressing the AV challenge is different from others, who have more widely embraced collaboration/partnership," notes Levy. The general sense is that GM is looking for a long-term payback of its Cruise investment.

Credit Suisse has an Outperform rating on GM and price target of $47 vs. the average sell-side rating of $47.32.

