China Finance Online regains Nasdaq compliance

Jan. 22, 2020 10:49 AM ETChina Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC)JRJCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • China Finance Online (JRJC +1.3%) receives notification from Nasdaq that it has regained compliance with the listing rule on the closing bid price of its American Depositary Shares.
  • Its ADSs have been at $1.00 per share or greater for at least 20 consecutive business days.
  • On Jan. 6, 2020, China Finance Online changed the ADS ratio to 1 ADS representing 50 ordinary shares from 1 ADS representing 5 ordinary shares.
  • Previously: China Finance Online falls 12% in wake of ADS ratio change (Jan. 7)
