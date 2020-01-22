Virgin Galactic interest rivals Tesla - Morgan Stanley

It's the best monthly performance for the stock since since going public more than two years ago: SPCE is up 66% since Jan. 1.
As appetite for the space tourism heats up, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a note that the bank is having more conversations about Virgin Galactic than "any other U.S. stock in our coverage with the possible exception of Tesla."
Shares of the company are up another 10% in early trade, on track to add to an eighth consecutive record close.
