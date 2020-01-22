Push to find wildfire victims doubles PG&E claims - NYT

A deadline extension and an aggressive effort to track down victims have doubled the number of damage claims against PG&E (PCG -1.9% ) over California wildfires started by its equipment, the New York Times reports.

More than 80K people - more than doubling in just over two months - are now seeking to tap into a relief fund projected to total $13.5B, according to the report.

In his report, a court-appointed accountant charged with identifying and finding additional wildfire victims, attributed the increased number of claims to, among other things, "grass-roots campaign efforts of the fire victims themselves."

Less than three weeks before the previous Oct. 31 deadline, NYT reported 31,500 victims had filed claims but that 70K others could lose out on benefits if they did not act quickly.