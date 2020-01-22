IBM targets raised after Q4 strength

Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty maintains an Equal-Weight rating on IBM (NYSE:IBM) and raises the target from $155 to $164 after yesterday's earnings beat.

Huberty says some of the strong results came from less sustainable sources like currency and mainframe software but sees Red Hat as a genuine bright spot in the quarter.

Morgan Stanley raises its 2020 EPS estimate by $0.53 to $13.33, accounting for the lower tax rate.

More action: Citi maintains a Neutral rating and raises its IBM target from $140 to $155.