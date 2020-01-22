Navient leaps 10% on Q4 beat, strong 2020 guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) surges 10% after the student debt collector's guidance for 2020 adjusted core EPS of $3.00-$3.10 compares with consensus estimate of $3.01.

Guidance was provided on its Q4 earnings conference call this morning, Bloomberg reports.

Sees 2020 core earnings ROE in high teens to low twenties.

Weighing in on Q4 results, Compass Point analyst William Ryan attributes the beat to lower interest expense, increased margins, and a "much lower provision expense than expected."

Vincent Caintic, an analyst at Stephens, points to improved fee income in servicing and recoveries and strong private student loan origination.

