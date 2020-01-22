Old Republic Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Old Republic (NYSE:ORI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (-6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.6B (+0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ori has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.