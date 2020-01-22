M&T Bank Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.46 (-8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.52B (-1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mtb has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.