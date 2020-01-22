E*TRADE Financial Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (-19.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $672.06M (-8.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, etfc has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.