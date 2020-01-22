Energy underperforms as crude oil prices slide

The energy sector (XLE -0.7% ) is the only S&P sector currently trading in the red, pressured by concerns that the coronavirus outbreak in China will cause people to reduce their travel plans, which would mean lower demand for oil.

WTI March crude -2.3% at $57.05/bbl, after losing 1.5% yesterday, and March Brent crude -1.9% at $63.35/bbl.

International Energy Agency head Faith Birol says he expects the oil market to be in surplus by 1M bbl/day in this year's H1.

"I see an abundance of energy supply in terms of oil and gas," Birol told the Reuters Global Markets Forum yesterday while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos. "It's the reason that recent incidents we have seen - with the Iranian general killed, Libya unrest - didn't boost international oil prices."

XLE has dipped beneath its 200-day moving average and is at its lowest level since early December.

Among notable movers: BKR -2.6% , FANG -2.1% , XEC -2.1% , DVN -1.7% , MRO -1.6% , OXY -1.6% .

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, OILU, DTO, USL, OILD, USOI, WTIU, OILK, OLEM, WTID, OILX