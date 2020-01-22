SVB Financial Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.61 (-7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $795.06M (+13.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sivb has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.