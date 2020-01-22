Morgan Stanley exec to retire after 34 years - WSJ

Richard Portogallo, who helped build Morgan Stanley's (MS +0.1% ) prime-brokerage business into a powerhouse, is retiring after 34 years with the firm, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing an internal memo.

Portogallo, who is 60 years old, will retire in March. He was most recently Morgan Stanley's global head of institutional equities clients and services.

He joined Morgan Stanley in 1986 as one of the first employees of the firm's then small prime-brokerage business, which lends cash and securities to asset managers and structures and execute trades for them.

After building up the business, Morgan Stanley lost a significant part of it in 2008 when hedge funds pulled their money after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Portogallo helped to overhaul the prime-brokerage unit, bring back clients, and rebuild it into one of the few firms that dominate the industry.